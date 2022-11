New Suit - Contract

Stinson LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Farnam Street Financial Inc. The suit brings claims against Bleu Tech Enterprises Inc. for allegedly breaching an equipment lease agreement by failing to make payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02961, Farnam Street Financial Inc v. Bleu Tech Enterprises, Inc.

Technology

November 22, 2022, 7:06 PM