Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Vaughan Baio & Partners on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against HP Inc. and communications network provider PenTeleData to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by William J. Ferren & Associates on behalf of Farmington Casualty, a Travelers company, acting as subrogee of the estate of Thomas R. Highland. The court case pursues claims that Highland sustained life-ending injuries and property damage arising from an HP laptop computer malfunction. The case is 2:23-cv-01022, Farmington Casualty Company v. HP Inc. et al.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Farmington Casualty Company

defendants

HP Inc.

Penteledata

defendant counsels

Vaughan Baio & Partners

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute