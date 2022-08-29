Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against Hl Motor Group Inc. and Ognjen Milanovic to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ryan Whaley Attorneys and attorney Daniel G. Webber on behalf of Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Okarche. The case is 5:22-cv-00752, Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Okarche v. Hl Motor Group Inc et al.

Automotive

August 29, 2022, 3:47 PM