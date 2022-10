New Suit - Product Liability

Farmers Insurance filed a product liability lawsuit against Gree USA and MJC America on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, brings subrogation claims based on fire damage allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05605, Farmers Insurance Exchange v. Gree USA Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 2:01 PM