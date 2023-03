Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Paine Hamblen on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Gooloo d/b/a Carku Industrial and Amazon to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by MacMillan Scholz & Marks on behalf of Farmers Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective battery pack booster charger. The case is 2:23-cv-00106, Farmers Insurance Exchange v. Gooloo et al.

March 16, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Farmers Insurance Exchange

Macmillan Scholz & Marks LLC

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Carku Industrial Co.

Gooloo

defendant counsels

Paine Hamblen

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product