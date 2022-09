New Suit - Product Liability

Farmers Insurance Exchange filed a lawsuit Friday in Wyoming District Court over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty gas distribution system. The lawsuit, brought by Cozen O'Connor, targets Blakeman Propane. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00200, Farmers Insurance Exchange v. Blakeman Propane Inc.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 5:06 PM