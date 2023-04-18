Farmers Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange and other plaintiffs filed an insurance fraud lawsuit against insurance agents A+ Insurance Center, Brett McFadden and Ginger McFadden on Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Fisher & Phillips, accuses the defendants of submitting falsified documents to obtain affinity discounts for policyholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00362, Farmers Insurance Exchange et al. v. McFadden et al.
Insurance
April 18, 2023, 7:56 PM