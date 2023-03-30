New Suit - Employment

Farmers Insurance Exchange, a Fortune 500 insurance company, and other plaintiffs sued Elevated Insurance Group LLC, Andrew Jasper and Jasper Insurance Agency LLC Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. Farmers, which terminated an agent appointment agreement after discovering alleged fraudulent claims submitted by Jasper, contends that Jasper misappropriated trade secrets in service of direct competitor Elevated Insurance. The court case was filed by Fisher & Phillips. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00406, Farmers Insurance Exchange et al v. Jasper et al.

Insurance

March 30, 2023, 7:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Farmers Insurance Exchange

Farmers New World Life Insurance Company

Fire Insurance Exchange

Mid-Century Insurance Company

Truck Insurance Exchange

Plaintiffs

Fisher & Phillips

defendants

Andrew Jasper

Elevated Insurance Group, LLC

Jasper Insurance Agency, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract