Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barze Taylor Noles Lowther on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against electronics manufacturer SEMAR SRL to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Richardson Law Firm on behalf of Farmers Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective charger. The case is 2:22-cv-01561, Farmers Insurance Co. v. SEMAR SRL.