New Suit

Farmers Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Watters, Wolf, Bub & Hansmann, takes aim at Ronald L. Cain, Sharon E. Cain and Timothy S. Ellis. The court action seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Farmers Insurance in an underlying lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04031, Farmers Insurance Company, Inc v. Cain et al.