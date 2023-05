Removed To Federal Court

Chubbuck Duncan & Robey removed a personal injury lawsuit against Aquasana and Dalworth Technologies to Oklahoma Northern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by CMN Litigation Group and Secrest Hill Butler & Secrest on behalf of Farmers Insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-00191, Farmers Insurance Company, Inc. v. Aquasana, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 09, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Cmn Litigation Group

defendants

Aquasana, Inc.

Dalworth Technologies

defendant counsels

Eric Anders Moen

Barber Bartz

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims