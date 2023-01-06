New Suit - Trademark

McCormick Harvester Trust, a direct-to-farm data and technology platform, was hit with a complaint Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kutak Rock LLP on behalf of Farmers Business Network Inc. (FBN), an agri-tech crop production platform, contends that Harvester Trust's website falsely misrepresents that FBN and Harvester have an association by referencing FBN and containing links to FBN websites without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00053, Farmers Business Network, Inc., v. Mccormick Harvester Trust.

Agriculture

January 06, 2023, 5:55 AM