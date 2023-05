New Suit - Class Action

Walmart was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Durham, Pittard & Spalding and Migliaccio & Rathod, contends that certain Onn-brand tablets are defective, tending to crack and break easily. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00397, Farmer v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven Farmer

Plaintiffs

Durham, Pittard & Spalding, L.L.P.

defendants

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct