Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Taylor Products Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of an employee who claims he was discriminated against based on his disability. The case is 2:23-cv-00997, Farmer v. Taylor Products, Inc.

New Jersey

February 21, 2023, 12:06 PM