New Suit - Consumer Class Action

BarkBox, a subscription service for dog toys and treats, was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Central District Court over the company's auto-renewal program. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner on behalf of California customers, claims that BarkBox automatically renews subscriptions in a manner that violates California's Automatic Renewal Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06242, Farmer v. BarkBox Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 4:59 PM