Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams and Reese on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Hartford Accident & Indemnity, H Lines Freight Services LLC and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Craig Hart on behalf of Cleo Farmer and Jesse Farmer. The case is 2:23-cv-01310, Farmer et al v. Hodges et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Cleo Farmer

Jesse Farmer

defendants

Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company

Donald Hodges

H. Lines Freight Services, LLC

Optimum Drivers, Inc.

Reliance Partners, LLC

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision