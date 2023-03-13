Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hardin, Kundla, McKeon & Poletto on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Underwriters Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Callahan & Fusco on behalf of Farm Family Insurance, seeks a declaration that Hartford owes a duty to defend and indemnify an insured third party in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 3:23-cv-01378, Farm Family Insurance Company v. Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 5:57 PM