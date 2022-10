Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna and Affiliated Physicians and Employers Master Trust to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Dr. Jordan P. Farkas, who seeks reimbursement for performing surgery. The case is 2:22-cv-05858, Farkas v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.