New Suit - ERISA

United Healthcare Insurance Co. was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement for rendered medical services, was filed by Gottlieb and Greenspan and Cohen Howard LLP on behalf of Farkas Plastic Surgery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02030, Farkas Plastic Surgery v. United Healthcare Insurance Company.

Health Care

April 11, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Farkas Plastic Surgery

Gottlieb And Greenspan, LLC

defendants

United Healthcare Insurance Company

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations