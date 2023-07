Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Callagy Law on behalf of Farkas Plastic Surgery, which seeks reimbursement for procedures performed. The case is 2:23-cv-03735, Farkas Plastic Surgery, PC v. Bluecross Blueshield Of Illinois et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Farkas Plastic Surgery, PC

Plaintiffs

Callagy Law, PC

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Bluecross Blueshield Of Illinois

defendant counsels

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute