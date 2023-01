New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mazda and Keffer Mazda were hit with a consumer class action Saturday in North Carolina Western District Court over claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit, filed by the DiGuiseppe Law Firm and McLeod Brunger PLLC, alleges that an engine defect in certain Mazda vehicles causes excessive oil consumption and sudden engine failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00050, Farina v. of America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 30, 2023, 6:08 AM