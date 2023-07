Removed To Federal Court

Amazon.com and other defendants on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Herbert I. Ellis on behalf of Christine M. Farina, who alleges that she was injured by a defective fire pit product manufactured and sold by the plaintiffs. The defendants are represented by Sills Cummis & Gross. The case is 1:23-cv-03978, Farina v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 26, 2023, 9:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Christine M. Farina

defendants

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

ABC Corp. 1-10

Ararg

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Sills Cummis & Gross

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims