Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Friday removed a consumer class action against DoNotPay, the 'World's First Robot Lawyer' which uses machine learning and natural language processing to provide legal advice and assistance, to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Edelson PC, accuses the AI chatbot of engaging in the unlicensed practice of law. The case is 3:23-cv-01692, Faridian v. DoNotPay Inc.

Legal Services

April 07, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Faridian

defendants

DoNotPay, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct