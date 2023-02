Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Office of Angela M. Castronovo on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and Shelbie Dawn Walker to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Silverstein, Silverstein & Silverstein on behalf of Rose Farhood and Gregory Grooms. The case is 0:23-cv-60243, Farhood et al. v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. et al.