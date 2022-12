Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Colorado District Court. The suit, over damages arising from the Marshall Fire, was brought by Holland & Hart on behalf of Matthew Fargo and Melanie Fargo. The case is 1:22-cv-03250, Fargo et al. v. Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 5:00 PM