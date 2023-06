News From Law.com

With more than 25 years of judicial experience, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Henry Newkirk has retired at the age of 70. After decades of service ranging from law enforcement and prosecution to presiding over civil, criminal and family matters as a judge, Newkirk said he's looking forward to dialing back. "I'm seeking to get an 'A' in retirement," Newkirk told the Daily Report.

