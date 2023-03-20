Bird Rides, the on-demand electric scooter company, and its officers and directors were slapped with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Law Offices of Robert Moest, claims that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by improperly recording revenue from May 2021 through Nov. 2022. Bird Rides went public in 2021 through a SPAC merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02042, Farazmand v. Vanderzanden et al.
Transportation & Logistics
March 20, 2023, 5:16 AM