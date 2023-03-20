New Suit - Securities

Bird Rides, the on-demand electric scooter company, and its officers and directors were slapped with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Law Offices of Robert Moest, claims that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by improperly recording revenue from May 2021 through Nov. 2022. Bird Rides went public in 2021 through a SPAC merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02042, Farazmand v. Vanderzanden et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 20, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashkan Farazmand

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Robert Moest

defendants

Bird Global, Inc.

Chris Carter

Daniel Friedland

David Sacks

James Mutrie

Nathaniel Kan

Philip Deutch

Precious Owodunni

Racquel Russell

Ray Kubis

Robert Komin

Roelof Botha

Sam Stoutner

Scott Gieselman

Scott McNeill

Travis Vanderzanden

Yibo Ling

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims