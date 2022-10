New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Monier Farah. The suit accuses defendants Michael Dennis Modisett and Natalie Laura Modisett of selling counterfeit sports cards to the plaintiff for nearly $40,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04047, Farah v. Modisett et al.

Pennsylvania

October 11, 2022, 1:46 PM