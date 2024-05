News From Law.com

A litigation team led by the Penn Law Group was recently successful in upholding a $345 million consent judgment order on a motion for summary judgment in the Superior Court of Floyd County in favor of 20 former students who were sexually assaulted by a teacher while attending the Darlington School in northwest Georgia. However, this won't close the book on the dispute.

May 17, 2024, 4:33 PM

