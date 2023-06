News From Law.com

Justice David Wecht's strongly worded disagreement with a majority ruling in a family law case met similarly sharp criticism from the majority, led by Justice Kevin Dougherty and joined by the remaining four justices. "To satisfy its rhetorical goals, the dissent goes so far as to fabricate a completely baseless interpretation of our holding," Dougherty wrote in one of the several multiparagraph footnotes in the majority opinion rebuking the dissent.

June 22, 2023, 7:36 PM

