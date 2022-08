Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Independent Order of Foresters d/b/a Foresters Financial to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Law & Pish on behalf of Tofili Faoliu, who challenges the denial of claims under two life insurance policies. The case is 5:22-cv-01420, Faoliu v. Foresters Financial et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 8:34 PM