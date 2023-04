New Suit - Consumer Class Action

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant overcharged Missouri consumers for sales tax monies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00433, Fantroy v. Oakley, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Fantroy

Plaintiffs

Bursor And Fisher Pa - New York

defendants

Oakley, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct