Breaking News From Law.com

A New York man sued DraftKings on behalf of a class of consumers who didn't receive winnings from its NFL Showdown and Flash Draft contests tied to the Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL postponed the game after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, having suffered a cardiac arrest. The lawsuit alleges DraftKings violated its own contest rules for NFL Showdown.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 2:28 PM