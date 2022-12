New Suit - Environmental

Citigroup and Dow Chemical subsidiary Union Carbide were slapped with an environmental lawsuit on Wednesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Justis Law Firm on behalf of Fansteel Metals, seeks CERCLA costs for remediating contamination at a Fansteel facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00366, Fansteel Metals Inc. v. Citigroup Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 14, 2022, 8:11 PM