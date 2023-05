New Suit - Real Property

Fannie Mae sued PF Hillside Manor LP Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over a foreclosure action. The court action was filed by Reed Smith. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02024, Fannie Mae v. PF Hillside Manor, LP.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Fannie Mae

Reed Smith

defendants

PF Hillside Manor, LP

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action