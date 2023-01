New Suit - Contract

Fannie Mae filed a lawsuit Friday in New Mexico District Court for alleged breach of a deed in lieu of foreclosure agreement. The suit, filed by Clark Hill and Jennings Haug Keleher McLeod, seeks over $3 million from MKJS Investments and other defendants. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00014, Fannie Mae v. MKJS Investments I, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 06, 2023, 5:21 PM