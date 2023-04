Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frankel, Rubin, Klein, Siegel, Payne & Pudlowski on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against apartment complex operator Apex Brittany MO LP to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Stinson LLP on behalf of Fannie Mae. The case is 5:23-cv-06050, Fannie Mae v. Apex Brittany Mo LP.

Banking & Financial Services

April 11, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Fannie Mae

defendants

Apex Brittany Mo LP

defendant counsels

Frankel, Rubin, Klein, Siegel, Payne & Pudlowski PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract