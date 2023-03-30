New Suit - Contract

Fannie Mae sued numerous affiliates of AID Holdings and Bluegrass RE Holdings LLC, both large owners of senior living facilities in the U.S., Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Reed Smith, claims that the defendants owe Fannie Mae approximately $700 million. According to the suit, the defendants financial conditions declined after the COVID-19 pandemic and Fannie Mae seeks to preserve its rights on said collateral due to the debts being 'non-recourse' loans. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00862, Fannie Mae v. Amelia Aid Propco LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 30, 2023, 6:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Fannie Mae

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Abilene 1100 East Bg Propco LLC

Abilene 1102 West Bg Propco LLC

Amelia Aid Propco LLC

Anamosa Aid Propco LLC

Ashley Aid Propco LLC

Athens Bg Propco LLC

Aurora Aid Propco LLC

Bentley Aid Propco LLC

Blanchard Aid Propco LLC

Bliss Aid Propco LLC

Blossom Aid Propco LLC

Bluebonnet Aid Propco LLC

Bowman Aid Propco LLC

Bradfield Aid Propco LLC

Brook Gardens Aid Propco LLC

Carlisle Aid Propco LLC

Cedar Gardens Aid Propco LLC

Chaparelle Aid Propco LLC

Chisholm Aid Propco LLC

Christina Aid Propco LLC

Conner Aid Propco LLC

Copper Hills Aid Propco LLC

Cottonwood Aid Propco LLC

Cypress Aid Propco LLC

Danville Bg Propco LLC

Dublin Bg Propco LLC

Eiler Aid Propco LLC

Emerald Aid Propco LLC

Fairfield Bg Propco LLC

Floyd Aid Propco LLC

Franklin Aid Propco LLC

Gainesville 4601 Al Bg Propco LLC

Gardens AT Clyde Aid Propco LLC

Gardens AT Lake Aid Propco LLC

Greene Aid Propco LLC

Greensboro Bg Propco LLC

Greer Aid Propco LLC

Hamilton Aid Propco LLC

Hammond Aid Propco LLC

Helena Aid Propco LLC

Heron Aid Propco LLC

Hickory Aid Propco LLC

Highland Aid Propco LLC

Highlands Aid Propco LLC

Hitchcock Aid Propco LLC

Hopkins Aid Propco LLC

Hoyt Aid Propco LLC

Indianapolis 2725 Lake Bg Propco LLC

Indianapolis 5011 State Bg Propco LLC

Inn AT Seneca Aid Propco LLC

Jasmine Aid Propco LLC

Joliet 3315 MC Bg Propco LLC

Katy Aid Propco LLC

Kennesaw Bg Propco LLC

Kingsbury Aid Propco LLC

Knoxville Bg Propco LLC

Lake View Aid Propco LLC

Lakewell Aid Propco LLC

Langston Aid Propco LLC

Lawton Bg Propco LLC

Lehigh Acres Bg Propco LLC

Lindsay Aid Propco LLC

Logan Aid Propco LLC

Longwood Bg Propco LLC

Louisa Aid Propco LLC

Lowrie Aid Propco LLC

Lucas Aid Propco LLC

Lynd Aid Propco LLC

Mackenzie Aid Propco LLC

Manning Aid Propco LLC

Mansfield Bg Propco LLC

Marigold Aid Propco LLC

Marquis Aid Propco LLC

Masonville Aid Propco LLC

Mccullough Aid Propco LLC

Mckinney Aid Propco LLC

Mercer Aid Propco LLC

Meredith Aid Propco LLC

Merrillville Bg Propco LLC

Mey Aid Propco LLC

Michigan City 1300 MC Bg Propco LLC

Michigan City 1400 Al Bg Propco LLC

Midwest City Bg Propco LLC

Miller Aid Propco LLC

Millican Aid Propco LLC

Monroe Aid Propco LLC

Moorehead Aid Propco LLC

Morristown Bg Propco LLC

Morton Aid Propco LLC

Mountain View Meadows Aid Propco LLC

North Wales Bg Propco LLC

North Woods Aid Propco LLC

Oakley Aid Propco LLC

Okc 2435 122Nd Bg Propco LLC

Okc 2500 89Th Bg Propco LLC

Okc 7535 Hefner Bg Propco LLC

Pathfinder Aid Propco LLC

Peachtree Estates Aid Propco LLC

Pinewood Aid Propco LLC

Powell Aid Propco LLC

River Wood Aid Propco LLC

Roanoke Bg Propco LLC

Rockford Bg Propco LLC

Rome Aid Propco LLC

Rose Aid Propco LLC

Rosewind Aid Propco LLC

Sanctuary AT North Star Aid Propco LLC

Santa Fe Aid Propco LLC

Shields Aid Propco LLC

Sojourner Aid Propco LLC

Stateman Woods Aid Propco LLC

Strake Aid Propco LLC

Swan Aid Propco LLC

Tamarack Aid Propco LLC

Terrace Aid Propco LLC

Tucson Bg Propco LLC

Urbana Bg Propco LLC

Westwood Landing Aid Propco LLC

Wheeler Aid Propco LLC

Willowpark Aid Propco LLC

Windriver Aid Propco LLC

Winkler Aid Propco LLC

Wissota Springs Aid Propco LLC

Wren Aid Propco LLC

York Aid Aid Propco LLC

Youngstown Bg Propco LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract