Fannie Mae sued numerous affiliates of AID Holdings and Bluegrass RE Holdings LLC, both large owners of senior living facilities in the U.S., Wednesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Reed Smith, claims that the defendants owe Fannie Mae approximately $700 million. According to the suit, the defendants financial conditions declined after the COVID-19 pandemic and Fannie Mae seeks to preserve its rights on said collateral due to the debts being 'non-recourse' loans. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00862, Fannie Mae v. Amelia Aid Propco LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 30, 2023, 6:25 AM