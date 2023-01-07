Who Got The Work

Jackson Walker partner John M. Jackson has entered an appearance for OakBend Medical Center in a pending data breach class action. The suit, filed Nov. 23 in Texas Southern District Court by Thompson Law LLP, Zimmerman Reed LLP and the Johnson Firm, brings claims on behalf of individuals who allege that their personal and health information was compromised in a 2022 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:22-cv-04092, Faniel v. OakBend Medical Center.

Health Care

January 07, 2023, 7:59 PM