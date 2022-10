News From Law.com

Reversing the trial court in a $1 billion lawsuit, a New York state appeals court on Thursday tossed out breach-of-fiduciary-duty claims lodged by former FanDuel founders and officers who'd claimed that certain conflicted "directors" undervalued the company when it merged with the bookmaker, Paddy Power Betfair.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 14, 2022, 3:49 PM