New Suit - Unfair Competition

Fanatics filed a countersuit against Panini S.P.A., a producer of NBA and NFL trading cards, Monday in New York Southern District Court. The plaintiff is seeking damages for Panini's alleged unfair competition, interference with business relations and breach of duty to negotiate in good faith. According to the complaint, Panini used stall tactics and falsely inflated earnings projections during negotiations. Significantly, Panini filed an antitrust lawsuit last week in Florida Middle District Court claiming that Fanatics created a trading card monopoly for multiple professional leagues and multiple players associations. Fanatics is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; Panini has tapped Boies Schiller Flexner. The case is 1:23-cv-06895, Fanatics Collectibles Topco, Inc. v. Panini S.P.A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 07, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Fanatics Collectibles Topco, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Panini S.P.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract