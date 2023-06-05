Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon have stepped in to represent Chipotle Mexican Grill in a pending lawsuit alleging workplace sexual assault, harassment and retaliation. The action was filed April 20 in Minnesota District Court by Fredrikson & Byron on behalf of a former employee who claims she was raped by a co-worker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donovan W. Frank, is 0:23-cv-01127, Famuyide v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 05, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Eniola Famuyide

Plaintiffs

Fredrikson & Byron

defendants

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Chipotle Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Martenson Hasbrouck & Simon LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination