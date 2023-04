New Suit - Employment

Chipotle Mexican Grill, the popular chain of Mexican-style restaurants, was hit with an employment lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit, alleging verbal abuse, sexual harassment and retaliation, was filed by Fredrikson & Byron on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01127, Famuyide v. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Eniola Famuyide

Plaintiffs

Fredrikson & Byron

defendants

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Chipotle Services, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination