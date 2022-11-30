Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti, arises from plaintiff Familylinks informing the Office of Inspector General that a Familylinks employee had her nursing license suspended decades prior. The suit challenges Travelers' failure to reimburse the resulting settlement payment of over $266,000. The case is 2:22-cv-01697, Familylinks, Inc. v. Traveler's Casualty And Surety Company Of America.

Insurance

November 30, 2022, 5:38 PM