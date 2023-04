News From Law.com

The family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail's psychiatric wing is calling for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the facility. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after being booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Thompson's family, called for those responsible for his death to be held accountable.

Georgia

April 21, 2023, 11:57 AM

