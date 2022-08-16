News From Law.com

Attorneys for the family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin's home are calling for the Justice Department to investigate, arguing the deadly raid echoes the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Shooting broke out within seconds after Camden County deputies knocked down the door of Varshan Brown's darkened home in Woodbine, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Savannah, just before 5 a.m. May 4, 2021.

Georgia

August 16, 2022, 5:17 PM