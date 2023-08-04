Family of Man Who Died in Bedbug-Infested Fulton Jail Cell R...

News From Law.com

Georgia's Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail's psychiatric wing, the family's lawyers said Thursday. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper, who represent Thompson's family, said in a news release Thursday that the family has reached settlements with the county "and other unidentified entities."

Georgia

August 04, 2023, 10:21 AM

nature of claim: /