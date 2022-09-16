Family of Injured Little League Player Says Defective Bunk B...

News From Law.com

The parents of a 12-year-old Little League baseball player claimed in a newly filed suit that their son suffered a traumatic brain injury when he fell from an unsafe bunk bed in a players dormitory. Ken Fulginiti, a partner at Duffy + Fulginiti who represents the family, filed the complaint Friday in which he alleged Little League Baseball Inc. failed to equip the upper bunks with rails to protect its occupants, causing Easton Oliverson to fall.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

