News From Law.com

The family of a Georgia woman who died last year after she fell from a moving patrol car has filed a civil rights lawsuit, saying sheriff's deputies improperly arrested her and ultimately caused her death, attorneys announced Wednesday. The deputies who put Brianna Grier in the back of a patrol car to take her to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office failed to close the rear passenger-side door before driving away, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found.

Georgia

May 25, 2023, 8:01 AM

nature of claim: /