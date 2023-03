Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Williams Mullen on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Chapman Property to Maryland District Court. The complaint, over a business transaction dispute, was filed by YVS Law and Lerch, Early & Brewer on behalf of Charles County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Inc. and Family of Care Real Estate Holding Co. Inc. The case is 8:23-cv-00574, Family of Care Real Estate Holding Co., Inc. et al v. Chapman Property, LLC.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 7:43 AM